Sidharth Malhotra shares the first look of his police avatar in the film Thank God

Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar & Ashok Thakeria's Thank God went on floors 10 days ago. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. On Sunday, Sidharth shared a still clicked during the shoot of the film.

In the picture shared by Sidharth, he is seen as a policeman sitting inside a police vehicle. The actor is happily posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, he wrote a cheeky caption along with it referring to filmmaker Rohit Shetty's love for cop films. "Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty????????P.s – Sneak peek from #ThankGod," he wrote.

This is the first time that Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing screen. Rakul has worked with Ajay and Sidharth before in De De Pyaar De and Marjaavan respectively. Thank God is a slice of life comedy with a great message.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

