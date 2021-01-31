Katrina Kaif bursts out laughing as she attempts a new hair trick; watch

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif sure knows how to engage her fans with her content on social media. The actress keeps posting interesting videos and pictures of herself and often gives a peek into her daily life. On Saturday night, Katrina shared a video of her doing a fun hair trick.

In the video, Katrina who is seen dressed in casual wear does a simple messy bun in no time. In the video, we can see her burst out into laughter as she tries the trick where she ties the band around her wrist on her hair in a jiffy. She captioned the video, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks ????????‍♀‍as taught by @sairahkabir."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

On the other hand, Katrina recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story which immediately went viral. The reason being she was seen resting on a mystery man and fans were quick to conclude that it was Vicky Kaushal as he was spotted in the same outfit. While Katrina and Vicky have never spoken about their relationship, fans have often spotted them vacationing at the same spot at the same time

On the work front Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film Sooryavanshi also starring Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ali Abbas Zafar's next titled Super Soldier in which she plays a superhero.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif to co-star with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results