Janhvi Kapoor shows off her ‘pro’ batting skills in latest video

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in Chandigarh shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. Recently, after wrapping up the days' schedule she was seen playing cricket with her crew members.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her batting and jumping around in excitement after hitting a shot. “It is safe to say I am a pro,” she captioned the video.

The video of Janhvi playing cricket immediately went viral on social media.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor ❤ (@janhvikhushiofficial)

Meanwhile, Janhvi had shared her first look from Good Luck Jerry , a few weeks ago. In the first look, she is seen wearing a salwar suit with her hair tied up neatly in a plait and walking down a street in Punjab.

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s shoot in Patiala halted by protestors, slogans like ‘Janhvi Kapoor go back’ were chanted

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results