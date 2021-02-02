Deepika Padukone is all about tie dye affair with luxury Fendi Bag worth over Rs. 2 lakhs

Deepika Padukone is the queen of hearts. Her every outing makes a headline, it's a treat for all fashion lovers. Recently, she was spotted at the airport leaving for her hometown Bangalore.

On Monday evening, she looked comfortable yet chic. We’ve spotted Deepika Padukone on multiple occasions in these past few days donning and pulling off oversized clothing with unmatched glam. She has been seen wearing oversized apparel, tie-dye, dad jeans- her street style is on point and we're living for this fashion content.

For her airport look, she wore a beige and white tie dye track suit. She paired this look with beige, black and white Nike Air Jordans and her Fendi leather tote bag worth $2,790 (Rs. 2,03,741.15). It was a perfect mix of comfort and chic. No one makes tracksuits look as stylish as her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where she plays the role of Romi Dev opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor will also star in Shakun Batra directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Moreover, she has also kicked off the shoot of Siddharth Anand's Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika Padukone will be teaming up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial. Whereas she will also be leading and producing the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The actor is also headlining the mythological film Draupadi.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone brings desi glow whilst kicking off February with a wide smile

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results