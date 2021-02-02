Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Adhvik Mahajan reveals about shooting with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya 

Launching a unique love story of opposites in a truly unique manner amidst its natural backdrop of Amritsar, Zee TV recently introduced the main leads of Teri Meri Ikk Jindri at a media junket in the city. The show traces the love story and journey of Mahi and Jogi, who despite their starkly different personalities and outlook towards life, choose to walk together on the common path of love. The show features television actress Amandeep Sidhu essaying the role of Mahi opposite popular television actor Adhvik Mahajan, who will be playing the role of Jogi.

Prior to making a grand premiere on the small screen, the actors recently paid a visit to the sets of Kundali Bhagya, where Adhvik Mahajan reunited with his long-lost friend, Shraddha Arya. For the lesser-known, Adhvik and Shraddha have been friends for over eight to nine years. The two actors got acquainted via a mutual friend and their camaraderie grew leaps and bounds ever since. While they’ve been friends for almost a decade now, Adhvik and Shraddha were shooting for the very first time an integrated scene together.

Sharing his experience, Adhvik Mahajan said, “I have known Shraddha since the time I moved to Mumbai and we have been friends for over 8 to 9 years now. In fact, she was one of the very first friends I made in the city. I met her at a common friend’s wedding and since then our relation has grown and she is more like family now. While I have known her for a really long while, this was the first time we shot a couple of scenes together. And honestly, it did not feel like work when shooting with her. Shraddha always has such a positive vibe that makes everything seem easy. She even congratulated me on the launch. Working with Dheeraj and Shraddha was actually quite a warm and comforting experience.”

While Shraddha Arya and Adhvik Mahajan unite on the sets, find out what happens when two people with extreme opposite perspectives and ideologies towards life fall in love with each other.

ALSO READ: Adhvik Mahajan, Manit Joura, Neha Marda, and more share their plans for celebrating Lohri this year

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results