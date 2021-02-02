Sara Ali Khan exudes elegance in black velvet set

Sara Ali Khan is someone who loves experimenting with her style and every other look of her makes us grabs attention with her choices!

Exuding elegance and royalty, this time, she took her Instagram to share her glowing & alluring pictures in black makhmal (velvet) set from Powder Pink India. She completed her look with the hint of power nude makeup which perfectly suits her creamy white skin!

She shared fascinating pictures filmed in late evening with the background of street lights to make the look more flushed. The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "Back to black."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

