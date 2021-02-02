Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter work out together in Udaipur on the sets of PhoneBhoot, ask Katrina Kaif to join 

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all currently in Udaipur for the next shoot schedule of PhoneBhoot. The actors were spotted yesterday at the Mumbai Airport leaving for the city.

Phone Bhoot Udaipur schedule is underway and there's a lot of fun things happening between co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. This video has added to the excitement of fans. Sharing the video on his social media, Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned it "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins ✌️#SiddShaan

#PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The three actors share a great rapport. Katrina has commented on the post saying, "Awesome ❤️ U guys have done more work then me today -" and joined Siddhant to laud Ishaan' editing skills.

A source close to Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals, "After the lockdown eased up a bit, Siddhant had been working for Bunty Aur Babli 2, after which he started shooting for Shakun Batra's next in Goa from September to November. He had been on sets even on the festival of Diwali. Since December, he had started shooting for PhoneBhoot in Mumbai itself, after which he now heads to Udaipur for the next shoot schedule of the film."

PhoneBhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Katrina Kaif, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. PhoneBhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

