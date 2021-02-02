Ali Fazal goes the Keanu Reeves way in his mysterious John Wick inspired look for his next!

Amid heightened security, on a set cordoned off by all authorities, Ali Fazal shot for an elaborate schedule of a series. Onlookers report that the week-long stint was manned by multiple layers of checks, not allowing any details to trickle out.
But on his way back to the vanity van, Fazal was snapped by fans. The Mirzapur star was a hit with locals who were eager to get his attention. The actor’s look, wearing a dapper suit, donning long hair, bears a striking resemblance with that of Keanu Reeves from the hit franchise series John Wick. While it's still unknown if the actor’s character itself bears any resemblance to that, Ali surely pulls off the look with panache.
The actor also kicks offshoot of his next, the comic caper Fukrey 3 even as buzz around the next installment of Mirzapur intensifies.
