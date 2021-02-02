Hina Khan welcomes the month of love with red velvet outfit

Nothing attracts attention like red! As all of our eyes are on Naagin 5’s Hina Khan’s latest look, where she is blessing our day with her tempting good looks! She is one of the best dressed TV stars.

Giving out a message is something that Hina Khan does always with her choices of attire. Be it a picnic, a holiday in the Maldives or an awards night, she leaves us baffled whenever the actor heads out in her apparel.

Her recent glamour look where she is wearing a deep red sweater with oversized faux red jacket with the correct elegant makeup, where her statement bold red lipstick and the hues of highlighter are ruling the look! She has been styled by the stylist Saachi Vijywargia. She captioned her post, "So the month of Love begins..Let’s start it with the color Red…"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan was last seen in Colors TV’s Naagin 5.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results