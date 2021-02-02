Disha Patani is missing the beach, shares a photo in skimpy bikini from her recent Maldives vacation

Actress Disha Patani is missing the beach and all the fun she had during her recent Maldives vacation. She took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her exotic holiday.

Soaking in the Maldivian sun, Disha Patani is sporting a strapless bikini top and bottoms. Keeping the natural beach waves, she looked stunning. In the caption, she wrote that she is missing the beach. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Natural beaut.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villian 2, co-starring John Abraham.

