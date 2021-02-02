Newlywed Varun Dhawan flaunts his abs in shirtless picture 

The newlywed Varun Dhawan is enjoying marital bliss. The actor got married to his longtime love Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. Their families and few friends were in attendance. Now, he has gotten back to work and by work, getting his fitness regime right before he kicks off work soon!

Aalim Hakim, today, shared a photo of Varun Dhawan who was striking a pose shirtless flaunting his abs. The hair stylist wrote, "Varun Ki Shaadi Ke Laddoo Nahin, Biscuits(Abs) Khao @varundvn ‘s body on fire."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani!

