Taking style cues from the enviable and chameleonic fashion icon Rihanna

Rihanna is the OG of boss girl fashion. Her style is impeccable and it's dripping fire! Her red carpet looks to her Instagram fashion are so fine and it's thriving and how.

Here are 5 looks that are absolutely fire and we can't get enough of them.

ROYAL WHITES

Rihanna looks like a queen and she is seen dressed in a white tube and backless dress. Her highlighter is popping and her hair is styled in beach waves and she looks like an absolute stunner.

TRACKS

She was seen donning a tracksuit with a blazer and a teddy bear coat. She has completed her look with a New York Yankees' cap and chunky sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with a snake print bag, hoops and chunky chains. Her outfit is absolutely on point and we can't wait to recreate this look.

NOT SO CASUAL SWEATSHIRTS



Hoodies are not lax when Rihanna dons them. The popstar was seen dressed in a green hoodie and pants with pumps of the colour. She paired it with Bottega Veneta clutch and larger than life shades. She looked like an absolute boss lady and we're living for this content.

BLAZERS

Rihanna was seen dressed in a blazer with a statement belt, tights and ankle boots. His hair was sleek and we loved her boss girl makeup, she completed her look with a cap and a bag. We love this look!

FANNY PACKS & MONOTONES

Fanny Packs are cool when she dons them with a power suit. She looked like a million bucks in a neutral toned suit with pop orange heels and her hair in a funky updo. No one can do it the way Rihanna does.

