Lingerie-clad Cardi B’s announcement video in sends fans into frenzy as ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ song plays in the background

Rapper Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. made a video earlier this week stating she has an announcement to make. But, her latest video sent her fans in a frenzy!

Dressed in black lingerie with a robe and luxury bag, she walked down the stairs and says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye." But, what made the desi audience excited was 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' song from the 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti starring Aruna Irani and sung by Lata Mangeshkar was playing in the background. The video surely sent the fans in a frenzy!

I got a announcement to make tomorrow ???? pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Cardi, on Tuesday morning, made the announcement that she is releasing her new single 'Up' on Friday, February 5.

My new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up pic.twitter.com/LJRwzvW8Mv

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

Later on in the day, she also shared that it took her few takes to perfect the announcement video since her daughter Kulture would be in it.

I did this video like 8 times …..Ya really don’t understand she don’t let me do NATHAN AT ALL !!! pic.twitter.com/GnRqyF0Bbi

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

