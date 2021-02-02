Lingerie-clad Cardi B’s announcement video in sends fans into frenzy as ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ song plays in the background

Rapper Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. made a video earlier this week stating she has an announcement to make. But, her latest video sent her fans in a frenzy!
I got a announcement to make tomorrow ???? pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021
Cardi, on Tuesday morning, made the announcement that she is releasing her new single 'Up' on Friday, February 5.
My new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up pic.twitter.com/LJRwzvW8Mv
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021
Later on in the day, she also shared that it took her few takes to perfect the announcement video since her daughter Kulture would be in it.
I did this video like 8 times …..Ya really don’t understand she don’t let me do NATHAN AT ALL !!! pic.twitter.com/GnRqyF0Bbi
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021
ALSO READ: Cardi B chills by the pool in two piece bikini, flaunts her Dolce & Gabbana animal print wedges
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply