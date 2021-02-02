Ray Liotta Is Expanding The Family

Ray Liotta, 66, knows how to keep his young fiancee happy. They took a walk in Beverly Hills, and ended up – guess where- at Cartier! Of course they left with a nice little bag. Ray’s pretty woman is Jacy Nittolo, 46, and they just got engaged at Christmas. Ray has a 22 year old daughter Karson with his first wife Michelle Grace, whom he divorced in 2004. Former hairstylist Jacy has four kids with her producer ex-husband, so the Goodfellas star will be adjusting to a blended family.

