Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and other celebs post in support of #IndiaAgainstPropaganda amid farmer’s protest

Indian farmers have been protesting for more than two months at the Singhu border demanding the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal all three agrarian laws which were recently introduced. In the past few weeks, the protests have intensified, bringing the attention of the world to it. Now, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Suniel Shetty has also expressed their views on the same.

On Tuesday night, popstar Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers. This led to several other global celebrities to tweet about the same making the world take notice. On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement about the farmers' protest stating that the government is in talks with them. The statement also read that "vested interest groups are trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them". The statement was released with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Soon after, Akshay Kumar retweeted the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs and wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"

Actor Suniel Shetty too tweeted in support of the initiative. "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

Karan Johar tweeted, "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether

Ekta Kapoor tweeted:

