Shanaya Kapoor gives a glimpse on how to adopt a corset into your modern-day wardrobe

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram handle public after star kids Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. She had earlier made an appearance in Maheep’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Even though the star kid is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a huge following!
Shanaya stunningly dolled up to rule the hearts! Her little glossy pink lips makes and dewy make up completes her look. She has been styled by famous Bollywood celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri!
Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)
Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor loves the beaches and her Instagram is thriving in swimsuits and bikinis
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply