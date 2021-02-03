Alia Bhatt makes a starry appearance in a nude bandage dress for an ad shoot

Actress Alia Bhatt looks like a breath of fresh air every time she steps out. She is back in the city for the work commitments. She recently stepped out for a shoot and she looked like she was right out of a fairytale.
Alia Bhatt recently did a true and false session with her fans on her official Instagram account and it was a spot for all the confessions. She made quite a few cheeky revelations about her love for eating, her favourite number 8 and many more.
Currently, she's working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'. She has her multi starrer Brahmastra lined up next, directed by her close pal Ayan Mukerji, starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
She will next star in RRR helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn.
