5 ways supermodel Kendall Jenner has mastered the art of impeccable street style

Kendall Jenner has had an envious career graph – from a famous teen on an American reality TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians to the becoming one of the top supermodels in the world. Her fashion and style are always a talking point. She does justice to whatever she wears and however. Kendall Jenner is a trend setter and we love it.

But our most favourite part about her fashion is her impeccable street style. It deserves a solid 11/10 and it's undeniable. Here are a few Kendall Jenner looks that we can't help but fawn over.

CARDIGANS AND DENIMS

Kendall Jenner pulled off a tiny lilac cropped sweater with a cardigan of the same colour and embroidery. She donned two shades jeans with it and pairs with a pair of black loafers. She kept her hair poker straight and chose to accessorize with a dainty chain. She looked absolutely ready to roll and we can't wait to wear something like this for our next Sunday brunch.

BODYCON

Kendall Jenner has a killer body and it's an undeniable fact. She can pull off almost anything with a body like that. She has previously donned a bright deep yellowish orange midi dress. She styled it with a small shoulder bag, with black shades and rhinestone heels with embellishments. She looked right out of a magazine and we can't help but stop and stare.

STRIPES AND WHITES

The 25-year-old supermodel was seen donning white wide leg pants with a puff sleeved blue and white striped shirt. She paired the outfit with a circular white cross-body bag and pink heels to add just the right tinge of pop. Her hair was styled in a sleek low pony tail and she puts on her signature black shades to elevate the look. We can't wait to do something like this and look just like the power girl we envision to be.

FRILLS AND PRINTS

We didn't know animal print could look this good until we saw Kendall Jenner in it. She was seen dressed up in an animal printed square neck dress with noodle straps. She added a baddie touch with a pair of knee high leather boots and a cutesy shoulder bag. She styled the look with a pair of small hoops and a fresh face of makeup. This look is thriving on the gram and we can't wait to don this look.

BIKER SHORTS

The Kar-Jenners love the biker shorts. No one does it the way they do. Kendall makes these cycling shorts look just like a million bucks with oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts. An off-duty super model looks on point and we are obsessed.

