11 Years Of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says, “Everybody did a fine job of it”

My Name Is Khan is one of the most hard-hitting films of all times that discussed the social issue pertaining to the dreaded 9/11 tragedy. Directed by Karan Johar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, the film won our hearts in no time. Discussing Islamophobia in detail, the film was surely ahead of its time.

While we rarely see Shah Rukh Khan posting pictures on his social media about films crossing milestones of release, he felt that the trending hashtag of #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan deserved a shout out. Taking to his social media, he posted a selfie with the caption, “Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it.”

Take a look at it right here.

This is certainly a good reminder to watch the film once again!

