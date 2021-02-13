Hits And Misses Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday make stunning statements; Parineeti Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi leave us unimpressed

Fashion Police is back and we have some style moments to discuss in this second week of February. This week has been super high on fashion and trends. While some made major impact with their style statements, others left us unimpressed. Here are some major fashion hits and misses of the week:

HITS

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara looked gorgeous in all-white outfit with a pop of funky, strappy orange heels from Steve Madden. She wore a white crop top with a zip in the middle and paired it with white mom fit denims, both from H&M brand. She accessorized the look with chunky gold chains and stacked it with rings and bracelets. It's one look we can't wait to recreate.

TARA SUTARIA

Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in a desi white salwar suit. She styled a white salwar suit with dhoti pants. She paired this with a beige handbag and cream Kolhapuri wedges. She kept her makeup dewy and simple with glossy lips and poker straight hair – a signature for Tara. She looks gorgeous with oxidized jewelry and a cream bag.

SARA ALI KHAN

White is the colour of the week. We loved Sara style a white romper with tiny details on it. She paired it with the funkiest bag in town; she styled it with a red bag that looked like a box of Kit-Kats. And we can't wait to have this bag in our closets which is quite affordable as well. It is approx Rs. 900. She paired this look with matching white Tory Burch sandals. We love this chill yet pretty chic look.

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday nails the black LBD. She looked stunning in black one-shoulder dress with white chunky sneakers with beige outsoles. Ananya kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair on one side in a side partition, keeping it clean and mess-free. She accessorized her look with massive gold hoops adding the much-needed sparkle to the black outfit.

NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in the white midi dress with intricate details. The dress accentuated her curves and hugged her in the right places. The makeup was dewy and she was glowing. The perfect dress is for your Valentine's dinner.

MISSES

PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra failed to impress this week with her outfit. She was seen donning a wide leg leather pants and a basic white top. The pants didn't flatter her figure and so it was a miss for us!

KRITI KHARBANDA

Kriti Kharbanda's jeans and kurti look wasn't quite impressive. The fitting of the jeans failed to impress and the sneakers and kurti vibe didn't match at all.

SANJANA SANGHI

Sanjana Sanghi failed to impress in the neutral tones. The monochrome look was a fail and the loose fitting of the outfit didn't make much of a statement.

Let us know which looks impressed you and which didn't!

