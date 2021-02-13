Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s entry into the finale brings down winning prize money to Rs 36 lakhs

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale weekend and fans cannot wait to see who makes it to the final round. On Friday's episode a new task for ticket to the finale was announced. In the task, Bigg Boss would decide on a certain amount and anyone among Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant would be given the option to either deposit a cheque of the amount or shred it in a shredder.

If the contestant chooses to deposit the cheque, then he/she may remain nominated but if they put it in the shredder it would mean that they save a spot for themselves in the finale. However, the catch in the task was that if someone tried to save themselves by shredding the said amount, then the amount would be deducted from the winning prize money.

Aly and Rahul were very clear right from the beginning that they would not let go of the money to get into the finale. "If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale anyways. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat,” said Aly.

Rakhi, on the other hand, seems to be confused and asks other housemates on what her decision should be. Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggested that she must save herself and sacrifice the money. It was revealed that the amount at stake is Rs 14 lakhs. Rakhi chose to move ahead in the game and so shred the cheque of the amount, confirming her place in the finale.

Following Rakhi's decision, she faced backlash from housemates for snatching away the amount from the ultimate winner of the season. However, she retorted by saying that she will herself pay the amount to the winner. The winning amount of the season has been brought down to Rs. 36 lakhs after Rakhi’s decision.

