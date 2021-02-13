Anushka Sen on working with MS Dhoni in 14 ads; says she calls him Mahi Chachu

Actor Anushka Sen is a well known face in the television Industry. All of 18, Anushka commands nearly 14 million followers on social media and will soon be seen making her debut with the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 series titled Crashh. The actress has also shared screen with former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhini in 14 ads and they share a beautiful relationship. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sen opened up about working with MS Dhoni and the relationship they share.
Talking about the first time she met Dhoni, nearly seven years ago, Anushka said, “I always feel surreal when I meet him. The first time I met him, it was in 2014, so it was 7 years back. So, I was 12 and I was like ‘wow I am meeting MS Dhoni’ and he is captain cool and we have seen him on TV and he is always my favourite cricketer no matter what. He is from Ranchi; I am from Ranchi. So, I always had this excitement. The first time I met him I remember it was in his vanity van. The team was like before shooting why don't you go and meet MS. I am like ‘really wow yay’. I met him and I am an extrovert. I like talking to people. I immediately connected with him and I told him I am from Ranchi, you are from Ranchi. We felt a connection, The best part is Mahi Chahcu, that's how I call him, it's been so many years I have done 14 ads with him. From 2014 and now it is 2021, I have always called him Mahi chachu and he calls me Chikki, so it is always like a Chachu-chikki relation which we have.”
