Naga Chaitanya is super excited about Tharun Bhascker’s segment in Pitta Kathalu

Netflix's first Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu describes four short stories of women standing tall and fighting to reclaim their power in a world where they’re constantly silenced. Set in a rural village, director Tharun Bhascker’s film, Ramula explores themes of love and betrayal. Starring Saanve Megghana, Naveen Kumar and Lakshmi Manchu in pivotal roles, the film is soon to stream on Netflix on 19th February. In awe of the film and his dear friend Tharun Bhascker, superstar Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement towards Ramula.
Pitta Kathalu will be releasing exclusively on Netflix, on 19th February.
