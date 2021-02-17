Naga Chaitanya is super excited about Tharun Bhascker’s segment in Pitta Kathalu

Netflix's first Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu describes four short stories of women standing tall and fighting to reclaim their power in a world where they’re constantly silenced. Set in a rural village, director Tharun Bhascker’s film, Ramula explores themes of love and betrayal. Starring Saanve Megghana, Naveen Kumar and Lakshmi Manchu in pivotal roles, the film is soon to stream on Netflix on 19th February. In awe of the film and his dear friend Tharun Bhascker, superstar Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement towards Ramula.

Talking about the film , Naga Chaitanya said, “The film just left me thinking about how we get caught up in someone else’s agenda for no fault of ours and how life just goes off on a circle from there and I’m so happy that, your content is going to get great exposure and people from all over the world are going to watch it. That’s what I’m really happy about. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it, you guys were awesome!”

Pitta Kathalu will be releasing exclusively on Netflix, on 19th February.

