Vasant Panchami 2021: Hrithik Roshan wishes to “bless the creative spirit in Each of us”

Vasant Panchami is one of the most popular spring festivals of India, celebrated across different parts of country with fun and fervour. The festival is also celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises knowledge, wisdom, purity and truth. Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to wish the audience on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami.

Hrithik penned down an encouraging note wishing to ignite the creative spirit across. He wrote, "Thankful for BEING. Sailing the tide, I stand here looking ahead with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day of Vasant Panchami (Saraswati Puja), I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in EACH of us. Warm wishes to my industry folks, artists, craftsmen, musicians, scholars, innovators & to all catalysts of creation & growth. Happy Vasant Panchami, here's to new beginnings ????"

Hrithik essayed the role of a teacher, in the biopic of the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, in his latest successful stint Super 30. On the work front, Hrithik has Sidharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

