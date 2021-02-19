“It’s actually romance vs revenge”, shares Nia Sharma on Jamai 2.0 Season 2

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are all set to soar the temperatures on the screen with their sizzling chemistry in Jamai 2.0 Season 2. The show has been quite a favourite when it first aired on television and the on-screen couple’s chemistry is something that makes the audiences want to watch season after season. With season 2’s trailer being out recently, the audiences couldn’t help but praise Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey’s stellar performance.

Speaking exclusively to, Nia Sharma opened up about Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and said, "I wouldn’t say that there’s so much suspense in season two, rather opening up from the last season. Everything that we left on and what Siddharth was up to will be revealed in season 2. Roshini will take a stand for a lot of things. She is torn between choosing her family and her love. It’s actually romance vs revenge which gets stronger with every episode. Roshini is bolder this season. She is taking her own decisions. She will go after the truth as she embarks on a journey to find out why Siddharth has actually come in her life. So all those things make it a more thrilling ride this time."

We can’t wait to see what more is in store for Siddharth and Roshini.

