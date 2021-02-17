Jacqueline Fernandez makes heads turns as she poses as a ballerina

Jacqueline Fernandez in this Ballerina photoshoot looks dreamy. Matching the aesthetics and being a pleasing face in the frame she looks graceful. Looking fit and a total pro with pointed toes even while posing, she has also in the past showcased her talents by belly dancing and pole dancing. She is a total pitaara of numerous talents and there's no one like her. Extremely popular for her dance numbers, her fans have showered so much love to her songs she shook legs on. Albums of all her movies have at least one song that is a mandatory jam for parties.

Known for propagating the most pleasant and positive vibes always, Jacqueline is now onto promoting fitness with 'SheRox', her recently launched fitness venture. More to offer with this venture, lots of things are in store for fans, the actress is inspiring the masses to stay fit.

Working on a tight schedule with very little time to herself, the line-up she has is quite an impressive one. Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, and Cirkus are on cards for the actress.

