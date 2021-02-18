“Welcome to the future!”, says Anand Gandhi by announcing the release of his upcoming project- OK Computer!

For the first time ever, Anand Gandhi brings forth a sci-fi comedy thriller for the Indian audience starring Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma. The eminent film-maker Anand Gandhi is back again with a never seen before sci-fi comedy thriller for the Indian audience titled as OK Computer.

Surprising the ardent fans of the filmmaker with good news, Anand Gandhi took to his social media platform and shared, “Coming soon, friends. “Bhavishya mein aapka swagat hai.” Watch this space for updates on my collaboration with the brilliant debutant duo @pooja_and_sons and @NeilPage #OKC #FutureisNow #Ajeeb #HotStar #DisneyPlus #Memesys @radhika_apte @MrVijayVarma @bindasbhidu.“

As per an industry source, “Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff have completed the shoot and the post-production of the series, and the actors are now preparing themselves for the release of the series! OK Computer is a science-fiction comedy that takes the audiences on a parallel journey to an advanced, but an unknown universe. The series ensembles a star-studded star cast- Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, and Jackie Shroff to name a few.

On the work front, Anand Gandhi has recently ventured to the world of games by launching an innovative and intriguing political strategy board game titled as SHASN! Visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi is known for bringing captivating and one-of-a-kind entertainment for the audience which has lingered on the minds of viewers for a long time. Each of his projects has hooked the audience to a lifelong subscription of awe-inspiring experience. From movies like Ship of Theseus to An Insignificant Man to Tumbbad, the visionary filmmaker has always aimed to produce original, thought-provoking, and captivating entertainment for the audience across the globe.

