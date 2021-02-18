Neha Dhupia’s three tier hand embellished gown worth Rs. 1.74 lakhs is about glamour and comfort

It’s known that Neha Dhupia is often up comfort first, fashion second when it comes to styling her looks. Ever since her pageant days, she’s been the ultimate diva of style goals! Whether it is co-ord set, maxi dress or kurti set, she owns every look!

Neha Dhupia recently hosted Critics Choice Awards 2021 virtually. For the event, the actress opted for an alluring Dawn-Rose three tier hand embellished gown from Ohaila Khan’s Paris Fashion Week collection worth Rs. 1,74,583. It had beads all over the tier, ruffle sleeves making the look all about glamour and comfort.

In recent times, nude makeup has been the preference of Bollywood actresses. Neha has also opted for minimal makeup with hues of pink nude lipstick. She kept her hair open with soft curls! Her complete look was styled by Gumani Stylists.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in multi-starrer short film Devi.

