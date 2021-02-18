Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

February 18, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, has been having a great time with his friends. Last week, he was seen having a gala time with his close friends including Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan and Orhan Awatramani.

 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

In a series of pictures Orhan shared on Instagram stories, Ibrahim and Nirvan were seen striking cool poses with their friends.

 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

Ibrahim was dressed in a half-sleeved T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers whereas Nirvan wore a black tee and denims with a denim jacket.

 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

Ibrahim Ali Khan, these days, is seen playing football representing a celebrity football team!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are double trouble whilst enjoying smoothies in Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *