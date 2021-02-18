 Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan party with friends 

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, has been having a great time with his friends. Last week, he was seen having a gala time with his close friends including Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan and Orhan Awatramani.

In a series of pictures Orhan shared on Instagram stories, Ibrahim and Nirvan were seen striking cool poses with their friends.

Ibrahim was dressed in a half-sleeved T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers whereas Nirvan wore a black tee and denims with a denim jacket.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, these days, is seen playing football representing a celebrity football team!

