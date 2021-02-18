“Family represents unconditional love, umpteen sacrifices, pure acceptance”, says Sukirti Kandpal

Sony Entertainment Television’s Story 9 Months Ki, is winning the audiences’ hearts with its interesting storyline and stellar performances of the cast. The show highlights the tale of two characters, who belong to completely different backgrounds. Alia Shroff is a successful businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life. On the other hand, Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer, who hails from Mathura and has come to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams.
After a failed marriage, Alia decides to become a single mother and raise her child on her own. However, in the process, Sarang accidentally becomes the donor of her child. Alia who now wants to get rid of Sarang, goes to his hometown Mathura to meet his family which is all part of her bigger plan. However, that’s when Alia will start understanding the actual meaning of family.
Adding to this, she said, “Personally for me, family represents unconditional love, umpteen sacrifices, pure acceptance and genuine support. Today, I am what I am because of my family’s unflinching support and trust in me. They are my pillar of strength in all moments of my life. I am grateful to have such a loving and supportive family.”
