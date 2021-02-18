“Family represents unconditional love, umpteen sacrifices, pure acceptance”, says Sukirti Kandpal

Sony Entertainment Television’s Story 9 Months Ki, is winning the audiences’ hearts with its interesting storyline and stellar performances of the cast. The show highlights the tale of two characters, who belong to completely different backgrounds. Alia Shroff is a successful businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life. On the other hand, Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer, who hails from Mathura and has come to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams.

After a failed marriage, Alia decides to become a single mother and raise her child on her own. However, in the process, Sarang accidentally becomes the donor of her child. Alia who now wants to get rid of Sarang, goes to his hometown Mathura to meet his family which is all part of her bigger plan. However, that’s when Alia will start understanding the actual meaning of family.

While expressing her views on the same, Sukirti said, “After meeting Sarangdhar’s family, Alia will understand the real meaning of family and the dynamics of relationships. Alia has never lived with her whole family, so her stay in Mathura with Sarang’s family will help her understand and know the emotions between people better. It will help her get a different perspective on relationships. Shooting for this track in the show has been quite special. All of us had a good time, and the audience will witness many sweet and light moments as well. The audience will see a changed Alia after she meets Sarang’s family.”

Adding to this, she said, “Personally for me, family represents unconditional love, umpteen sacrifices, pure acceptance and genuine support. Today, I am what I am because of my family’s unflinching support and trust in me. They are my pillar of strength in all moments of my life. I am grateful to have such a loving and supportive family.”

Also Read: “We should celebrate love every day of our lives”, says Sukirti Kandpal of Story 9 Months Ki

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results