Parineeti Chopra is high on drama with blue smokey eye during The Girl On The Train promotions

Parineeti Chopra is all geared up to make her Netflix debut with her next release The Girl On The Train premiering on February 26. The promotions are on in full swing and we all can see her promoting it in style.

Parineeti Chopra is all excited and experimenting with not only her outfits but her makeup as well. Today, she was seen keeping the winter fashion going with a grey knitted jumper and black platted skirt by HM Massimo Dutti, styled by Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal.

With effortless style came vibrant makeup! Parineeti took the spotlight with her dewy toned makeup with blue smokey eyes with matte finish and a nude lip gloss setting up makeup goals. This fierce makeup look made her look like an absolute boss. To finish up with the whole aura, she tied her hair with a messy bun.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and the film will go on floors on March 19.

