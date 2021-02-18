“This is the first time I am doing a show without Wajid”, reveals Sajid Khan at the shoot of Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV is all set to change the face of music reality shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV is all set to present audiences with the world’s first-ever music league championship, starting February 26th. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star and one fresh voice. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the 6 zonal teams.

During the shoot of the grand premiere episode, everyone was ecstatic to kick-start the reality show. In fact, all the celebrities put their best foot forward and gave some splendid performances on the grand Indian Pro Music League stage. However, it was popular Bollywood composer, Sajid Khan's words that left everyone teary-eyed during the shoot. Sajid, his family, and the whole of Bollywood was dealt a huge blow last year when his brother Wajid Khan passed away suddenly. Participating in the Indian Pro Music League was actually Wajid's dream and not having him around made Sajid very emotional, after all, it was also his first reality show without him. On the stage, Sajid mentioned how he missed his brother but also felt his presence on the stage, and hence, he is looking forward to making this show a huge success.

Sajid Khan who is the captain of Delhi Jammers mentioned on the stage, "Even when Wajid was hospitalized, he was constantly concerned about the show. Whenever I visited him, he kept telling me that we must work hard for the Indian Pro Music League and make it a success. Till date, I have never done a show without Wajid, but this is the first time I am coming without him on such a big show with so many star singers. However, I feel his presence here, I think he is always with me and that makes me extremely comfortable. I feel I am no one without him and I will work really hard and make him proud.”

Kailash Kher, captain of Mumbai Warriors in the Indian Pro Music League also shared how everyone feels Wajid’s absence on the show, as he said, “Each evening on this show will be dedicated to Wajid Bhai.” While we will definitely miss the sizzling energy of Sajid-Wajid together, Sajid Khan will make sure that he takes their legacy forward as he kick-starts the Indian Pro Music League grand premiere with a killer performance on ‘Tera Hi Jalwa’. But that's not it! Wait till you see all the popular Bollywood faces taking over the stage as they sing and dance to upbeat tunes. We are sure the opening ceremony night will be something to watch out for!

