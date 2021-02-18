Newlywed Dia Mirza opts for pastel pink Anita Dongre anarkali set for post wedding celebration

Actress Dia Mirza has been in headlines as she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi at their residence in Mumbai on February 15! The actress looked absolutely stunning in her red Banarasi Raw Mango saree and was the most elegant bride!

For her post wedding celebrations, Dia Mirza opted for custom made Anita Dongre floor ankle length anarkali set in pastel pink colour! We can't stop giving prominence to the silver floral embroidery on her kurta. Dia wore a dupatta which had matching embroidery on the edge and pink epaulettes on it.

She opted for silver jewellery as accessories – specifically silver jhumkas, bracelet and heavy-knit beaded neck choker. To complete the look, she wore Fizzy Goblet juttis. For the post wedding celebration, Dia chose minimal makeup with the hint of nude lips and cheeks, and pinned her hair back to keep natural glow! This look can be exquisite for your own traditional festivities.

Anita Dongre penned a special note after sharing the photos that read, “⁣Dearest Dia, Your compassionate heart, your relentless passion for the environment and animals and your indomitable courage to stand up for what you believe in – you embody the Anita Dongre woman. And as you step into this new chapter of your life, we wish you lots of love and laughter, and a beautiful ever after. Thank you for making us a part of your wedding festivities.”

