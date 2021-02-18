Sanya Malhotra drops some searing hot bikini-clad pictures of herself

Sanya Malhotra has dropped some major thirst traps on her social media recently. The actress looks super hot in these bold photos which we hardly get to see of her. In a shared selfie, we can see the young star in a chocolate brown bikini donning a light coloured round hat and completing the perfect look with blue and cherry earrings like a bird with a bunch of grapes hanging below making a case for a super sexy look.

In another photo, she can be seen sitting at the lower step of the pier leading into a clear water sea as she smiles up at the sun which will make you want to leave everything and go dive into the sea with her immediately.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra???? (@sanyamalhotra_)

These bold and hot photos of Sanya Malhotra take us back to Ludo, where we saw the actress in a bold avatar for the first time in a unique role and loved her performance. Sanya usually keeps her fans entertained on social media by hopping onto some trends or sharing some sexy dance moves, fitness routines, and other times with dazzling and superhot photos like these.

On the work front Sanya will be seen in multiple upcoming films like Guneet Monga’s Pagglait, Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey and the recently wrapped film, Meenakshi Sundereshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra’s version of a latest Instagram reel trend is hilarious

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results