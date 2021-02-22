Sara Ali Khan opens up about her lifestyle; says she is not interested in brands that cost more than her monthly income

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The young Khan made her debut in 2018 with a stellar performance in the film Kedarnath, followed by Simmba which released in the same month. Since then she has featured in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No.1. Despite being relatively new in the industry, the young actress commands a massive fan following, largely due to her off screen persona.

Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, gives a very girl-next-door vibe that makes her a very relatable actor. In a recent interview with Elle India magazine, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her lifestyle and craft. “I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that’s what people relate with. I don’t like spending a lot of money. I am not brand conscious at all. I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jhutis than in brands that cost more than my monthly income,” she said.

Talking further about acting and the filmi background that she belongs to, Sara said, “People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things. When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” she laughs. “I think that’s when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.

