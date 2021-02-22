“If I am not comfortable with doing bold scenes, I will not do it”, says Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who currently is busy shooting for her show Ishq Mein Marjaawan 2, has unveiled her idea about bold content on OTT platforms and her take on the same. While it is a great opportunity for actors to expand their horizons, Helly Shah does not see it as an opportunity. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Helly Shah opened up about her rules for doing bold scenes.

When asked about the bold content shown on screen Helly said, “Content is what makes a show what it is. Not exactly the bold scenes. Yes, some people might watch a particular show for its boldness but now I think most of them like to watch it for good content.” When asked about herself being comfortable doing a bold scene Helly quotes, “I have rules on it. I will not see that okay it’s a good opportunity so I should take it up. If I am not comfortable doing a particular bold scene I will not do it irrespective of anything.”

Well, surely the tables have turned in the world of OTT platforms as actors have started to have their own stake on what they will, will not go for.

