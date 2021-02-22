Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap start the shooting of Dobaaraa

Actress Taapsee Pannu has kickstarted the shoot of her next film – Dobaaraa, a thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actress shared an ecstatic image of hers along with the director from the set, announcing their reunion.
Sharing a glimpse of hers from the shoot’s first day, Taapsee wrote, "My #DobaaraaSeries coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated… Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell…@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa."
