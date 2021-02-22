Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap start the shooting of Dobaaraa

Actress Taapsee Pannu has kickstarted the shoot of her next film – Dobaaraa, a thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actress shared an ecstatic image of hers along with the director from the set, announcing their reunion.

Sharing a glimpse of hers from the shoot’s first day, Taapsee wrote, "My #DobaaraaSeries coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated… Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell…@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa."

Dobaaraa is produced under Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies along with Sunir Khetarpal’s Athena. While not much has been revealed about Dobaaraa, through its announcement teaser, one can understand that the film is a high concept thriller based on time travel, that is sure to intrigue you!

