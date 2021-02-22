Newlywed Pam Anderson Insults 4 Ex-husbands In One Swoop

A few years ago, Pamela Anderson, 53, left her cheating soccer-player boyfriend in France and moved back home to Canada, where she has 6 acres of property on Vancouver Island. Her grandmother had originally owned the land and Pam bought it 25 years ago. (Her parents still live there) There are several homes and a dock that she has been remodeling – with the help of her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, who is also a builder. They were isolated together during the pandemic, fell in love, and got married in December. Pam seems deliriously happy – she describes her new man as “a good guy- the kind I would have met if I’d stayed home.” Then she calmly disparaged her previous 4 husbands (Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and Jon Peters) by adding “It’s nice to be with a real man who can change a light bulb!”

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results