Margaret Qualley Credits Fka Twigs For Her Courage

In December we advised Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, 26, to reconsider her romance with Shia LaBeouf after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and verbal abuse. We can imagine Shia attempting to rationalize the situation to Margaret, assuring her that Twigs was just a disgruntled ex. But not long after that, Sia stepped up with HER allegations against Shia and others followed. Margaret finally managed to split from Shia in January (No doubt to the great relief of her mother Andie MacDowell) Margaret had not spoken about her Shia relationship until she posted on Instagram a photo of Twigs on the cover of Elle magazine, and simply captioned it: “Thank you.” ( We’re guessing she started noticing negative things about Shia’s behavior, and got out before anything bad happened… life lesson learned.

