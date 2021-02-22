Katrina Kaif takes Jack Black’s dance challenge, hopes to do a duet with him

Katrina Kaif ensures to keep her social media followers entertained with her posts on a regular basis. Throughout the lockdown, Katrina kept herself busy with multiple activities and now that she has resumed work, she still manages to take time out to follow the latest social media trends.

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif took up the recent dance routine posted by Jack Black and replicated his steps. Posting the video, Katrina also expressed her wish to do a dance duet with Jack Black someday. She wrote, “On one fine sunny day – this seemed like a good idea ☺️????@jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day ????????????”

Take a look at the video right here.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film and has already shot for a portion of it and will also be seen in PhoneBhoot.

