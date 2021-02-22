Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold as she graces the cover of a leading magazine

Time and again, Sara Ali Khan has graced the audience with absolutely mesmerizing looks. Touted as the youth fashionista of Bollywood, Sara's style has been a massive hit amongst the audience.
Flaunting her mesmerizing looks, Sara took to her social to give a glimpse of the cover.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.
