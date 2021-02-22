Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold as she graces the cover of a leading magazine

Time and again, Sara Ali Khan has graced the audience with absolutely mesmerizing looks. Touted as the youth fashionista of Bollywood, Sara's style has been a massive hit amongst the audience.

She recently graced the cover of a leading magazine, and looks every bit of a diva. With her tresses left loose, Sara completes the look with warm makeup hues. Adding on the oomph, the actress paired the look with golden hoops. She dons upon a simple rustic red shirt, and makes the entire look chic.

Flaunting her mesmerizing looks, Sara took to her social to give a glimpse of the cover.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will be released in theatres on August 6, 2021.

