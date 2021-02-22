Sunny Leone sets the temperature soaring in yellow swimsuit 

Sunny Leone is once again taking over the internet and set the temperature soaring with her stunning pictures. Kicking off Monday on a good note, she shared few pictures taking a dip in the pool.

Sunny Leone took to social media on Monday morning to ‘distract’ her fans by donning a yellow swimsuit.

Sharing the stylish sun-kissed pictures, her Instagram post read, “Your Monday distraction !!!!”

Sunny Leone, on the work front, is hosting MTV Splitsvilla X3.

