Vaani Kapoor channels her inner Disney princess vibes in Atelier Zuhra tube gown worth Rs. 4.69 lakhs

Vaani Kapoor made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance. Amid the pandemic, the actress has wrapped two films – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Bellbottom – both are set to release in 2021 itself.

For a recent event, Vaani Kapoor was seen donning a gorgeous Atelier Zuhra tube pink gown with white acrylic and embroidery. Her sheer tube pink tulle gown with white details gave princess vibes which was worth $6,489 (Rs. 4.69 lakhs approx).

Her makeup was light and dewy with a tinge of shimmer. Vaani kept her lips glossy and pink with her hair on one side in soft waves. She styled her look with clear PVC heels. She looked as fresh as daisy and we loved this look!

Styled by Mohit Rai, she stunned netizens with her look for the awards function and she impressed everyone with her barbie doll style. We loved Vaani's easy breezy spring colours.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will next star in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bellbottom with Akshay Kumar.

