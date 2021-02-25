Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan nails the signature step of ‘Desi Girl’ as she dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya recently attended a wedding in the extended family where the trio put on their dancing shoes. The nine-year-old grabbed attention with her moves on the song 'Desi Girl' from the film Dostana.
Dressed in a red lehenga, Aaradhya looked gorgeous as she danced to the Dostana song with her parents by her side cheering her. The little one perfectly matched steps with her parents. Towards the end of the dance, Aishwarya hugged her daughter.
The video of the trio dancing to 'Desi girl’ immediately went viral
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aradhya_bachchan)
ALSO READ: Aaradhya Bachchan steals the limelight in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply