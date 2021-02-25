Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan nails the signature step of ‘Desi Girl’ as she dances with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya recently attended a wedding in the extended family where the trio put on their dancing shoes. The nine-year-old grabbed attention with her moves on the song 'Desi Girl' from the film Dostana.

Dressed in a red lehenga, Aaradhya looked gorgeous as she danced to the Dostana song with her parents by her side cheering her. The little one perfectly matched steps with her parents. Towards the end of the dance, Aishwarya hugged her daughter.

The video of the trio dancing to 'Desi girl’ immediately went viral

The song is a part of the 2007 movie titled Dostana which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead. The song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal-Shekhar and Shankar Mahadevan was an instant hit and gave Priyanka Chopra the title of ‘Desi Girl’.

