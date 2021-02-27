Christian Bale to play veteran detective in Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye adaptation 

Actor Christian Bale will reunite with director Scott Cooper for the adaptation of the novel The Pale Blue Eye. After teaming up with the director for the films Out of the Furnace and Hostiles, this will be their third collaboration.

According to Deadline, "Bale will play a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe." The upcoming thriller will revolve around "the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point."

Christian Bale is set to serve as producer with Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. The makers plan to take the project on the floor this fall.

