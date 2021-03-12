Manushi Chhillar aces athleisure look in top to bottom Beyonce x ICY Park collection worth over Rs. 33,000

Manushi Chhillar is promoting Beyonce’s signature fashion line adidas x ICY Park collection in India! The Bollywood debutant, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, will promote the exact same collection as worn by international music sensation Beyonce herself.

Talking about Manushi’s fashion quotient, she clearly knows how to influence people by her voguish wardrobe choices. Today, she shared a chic look on her Instagram where she was wearing a leather corset style latex monogram body from ICY Park worth $70.

She paired it with brown printed cargo monogram joggers worth $130 paired up with a bucket monogram hat worth $55 and denim monogram jacket worth $200. She aced her entire athleisure look worth over Rs. 33,048.

In one of the pictures, her hair is tied up in braids and in another picture she donned curls. We can't get over how makeup as she opted for nude makeup base with the cues of smokey eyes! She added little pieces of accessories like rings, plain chain and small earrings to complete her look!

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be romancing actor Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next. Manushi’s debut vehicle Prithviraj is set to release this Diwali.

