Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan looks unrecognisable after his physical transformation

It was only yesterday that Junaid Khan was spotted at an eatery along with his father Aamir Khan and sister Ira Khan. The theatre actor, soon to make his debut in the movies, has made a surprising physical transformation.

A source present while the paparazzis were clicking them mentions, “Junaid was surprisingly unrecognisable until his father asked him to join them for the picture. If he hadn’t done that and pulled down his mask, no one would realise that the guy with Aamir was actually Junaid. Physically, he has transformed and how!”

Junaid Khan, who has been working as a theatre actor for about three years is currently working for his debut at the movies. He has lost a lot of weight for the same.

Junaid has been active in the theatre space from 2017. Apart from that he also took up a course in Navarasa Sadhana, which originates from Kerala’s Irinjalakuda. He took up the course to broaden his horizon as a performer and to enrich himself in Indian theatre.

