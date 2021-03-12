Nora Fatehi is every bit of stylish in white chic tube top with pencil skirt and jacket

Nora Fatehi is a fashion maven herself. Be it red carpet or airport looks, she aces every look with her strong style game. Her fashion sense is something to die for her effortless and classic style is what we all are crazy about.

On Thursday, the actress was snapped at the airport where she was looked absolutely surreal in all white. She was donning white tube top featuring a plunging neckline adorned with a bodycon white skirt with a back slit and metal buckel at waistline. She teamed it up with a white blazer which she draped it over her shoulders. This jet-set look is perfect for your casual outings and dinner nights.

She teamed the whole look with white bellies, and accessorised the outfit with a leather brown bag, pair of sunnies and a matching white mask. She kept her makeup minimal with hair all open at the back.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along side Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

