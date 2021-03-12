PICS: Rajkummar Rao sells tickets at a theatre in Delhi as Roohi releases today

In February, the Central government gave permission to operate theaters across the country at 100% capacity. While not all state governments have yet agreed to the move, it sure has been a huge relief for filmmakers and theatre owners. Roohi has become the first big Bollywood film to release in theaters post this decision by the Government.
Take a look:
Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a horror comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.
ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma promote Roohi on the sets of Indian Idol 12
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply