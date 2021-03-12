Janhvi Kapoor’s sequin embellished skirt and bow top will make you stand out at every party

Bollywood stunner Janhvi Kapoor is very busy in the promotions of her next horror- comedy Roohi and looks like she’s hardly getting any time to relqx

In her recent Instagram post, the Dhadhak actress was seen struggling as she changed her outfit in the car after the promotions. Well talking about this busy lady, she was recently spotted in a dance reality show for the promotions of Roohi where she was seen donning off a sequin mini skirt adorned with a strapless top featuring oversized bow.

She teamed up with sequined Christian Louboutin heels. This classy look with a touch of glam mixed well with her beauty. To finish off the look, she went with a subtle base with blushed up cheeks, lots of highlighter, soft eyes and nude lip gloss. She accessorised the look with pearl earrings and kept her straight hair all open.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is very busy promoting her next horror comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma which released in theatres today. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which is also set to release in 2021.

